Lillian R. Vance, 96, of Lewisburg, passed away at her daughter’s home in Shippensburg on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Born on Nov. 12, 1925, in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Willis and Ethel (Meyer) Best. In 1943, she married Russell Whitmyer who preceded her in death in 1956. In 1984, she married Glenn Vance Sr. who preceded her in death in 1992.
Lillian worked for 11 years at JPM in Lewisburg and then 15 years at Laurelton State School until her retirement in 1985. She lived in Mifflinburg and Aaronsburg until moving into a retirement cottage at Riverwoods in 2010.
Lillian is survived by her two daughters and son, Ruby A. Grimm and husband Edward, of Lewisburg, Rose Fulmer of Shippensburg, and Terrence Whitmyer and wife Eve, of Red Bank, New Jersey; six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was an expert quilter, especially Baltimore Album quilts, winning numerous awards at fairs and quilt shows. She also quilted many wall hangings.
Interment will be in Tylersville Reformed Cemetery, Tylersville, Pa. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.