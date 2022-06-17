Lillian (Howard) Schrock (1929-2022) was one of seven girls born to Faunty (Penrod) Howard and Grover “Cleve” Howard in Gavilan, New Mexico. She married Clarence Schrock (1918-2000) on May 4, 1946, and they made their home in several places in the Southwest before settling in San Diego, California.
Lillian was a homemaker who was active in her children’s schools and Grossmont Hospital’s Heir Conditioning Program. In 1978, the family moved to Port Trevorton, Pa., where Lillian enjoyed having a garden and going to flea markets. She also was friends with many people in the Amish community and often gave them rides.
She worked at Irvin’s Craft Shop in Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. for many years, did elder care, and volunteered in the Union/Snyder Foster Grandparent Program at Selinsgrove Intermediate School.
She passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022, in Spring Valley, California.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Schrock of Santee, Calif., Gary Schrock of Spring Valley, Calif., Barbara Schrock (Richard Brusch) of San Diego, Calif., Andrea Cole (Cliff) of Port Orchard, Wash., and Lora Schrock of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and her grandchildren, Alex Schrock of Mendocino, Calif., Janna Schrock (Jenny) of Mesa, Ariz., Micah Schrock Chapman (Andy) of Edmund, Okla., David Gerhart (Amanda) of El Cajon, Calif., Angela Cole of Bremerton, Wash., Katie Cheely (Mason) of Bonita, Calif., and Meghan Riley of Colorado Springs, Colo. She also is survived by 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Ben Schrock.