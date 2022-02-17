Linda A. Basom, 74, of Lewisburg, formerly of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born July 7, 1947, in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Sara (Schilling) Bartges. On April 5, 1975, in Washington, D.C., she married Scott M. Basom, who preceded her in death July 19, 2014.
Linda was a graduate of Calvin Coolidge High School, Washington, D.C., and District of Columbia Teachers College.
She was an active member of the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
Linda was employed as a teacher in Lewis Creek, Kentucky, for two years, and worked and volunteered at the Union County Library, Lewisburg, for many years.
She enjoyed crafting, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Deborah Basom of Lewisburg, and Aaron and Lillian Basom of Holtwood; and two grandchildren, Victor and Eleanor.
She was preceded in death by one son, Adam C. Basom; and one brother, Roger Bartges.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 42 S. 4th St., Lewisburg, with Rev. Daniel Wilt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 42 S. 4th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
