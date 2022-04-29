Linda A. Rhoads, 80, of Hershey, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after living with Parkinson’s disease for 24 years. Her indomitable spirit and the care she received from her loving husband of 58 years and her caregivers kept her active and in comfort for as long as possible; ultimately she died of a recurrence of lymphoma. She was born on June 16, 1941, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late John A. and Dorothy E. (Dries) Bolig.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her step-mother-in-law, Christabelle Lehman Ritter Bolig; sister, Rosemary Bolig; brother-in-Law, Jerry Rhoads; and daughter, Katie L. Rhoads.
She is survived by her husband, Neal D. Rhoads; her brother, John “Dick” Bolig of York; her daughter, Laurie K. Rhoads (Patrick Mulcahy); and grandchildren, Margaret “Maggie”, Gwendolyn “Gwen”, and Keeva Mulcahy, all of Boulder, Colorado. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Edwin (Audrey) Rhoads; sister-in-law, Mardelle “Marty” Rhoads; sister-in-law, Linda (Raymond) Adams, all of Selinsgrove, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School and Penn State University and began her teaching career in Goldsboro, N.C., followed by a position at Incirlik Air Base, Adana, Turkey, and then at Annville-Cleona School District, where she retired from teaching after 16 years there. Shortly before retiring, she began her home-based business, “Window Treatments by Design,” which she continued for 19 years, before retiring a second time.
Linda was a member of Derry Presbyterian Church, Hershey Horticulture Society, The Manada Conservancy, Mohler Center, Friends of the Hershey Public Library, Hershey Gardens, The Hershey Story as well as the Bird, Tree, and Flower Club and Chautauqua Women’s Club of Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, N.Y. She was a devoted volunteer with her church as well as with various organizations providing services to the community, including as a dispatcher for the People Mover of Hershey, Goodwill Industries, and Hospice of Central Pennsylvania.
Linda enjoyed sharing her talents with her family and many friends. Every summer she spent most mornings at the Ceramics Art Studio at the Chautauqua Institution where she produced untold amounts of pieces which she gave away and adorned her homes both in Chautauqua and Hershey. She was an avid gardener, reader, crafter, and cook, and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. She found joy in exploring the world on numerous trips with family and friends and made it to every continent with the exception of Antarctica. Her greatest joy was her three loving grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of both Homeland HomeCare and Homeland Hospice for the compassionate care and help they provided Linda, as well as the love and support of her family and many friends.
A memorial service will be celebrated at Derry Presbyterian Church, 248 E. Derry Road, on Tuesday, May 10, beginning at 11 a.m.
Private interment will precede the service in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, P.O. Box 678, Harrisburg, PA 17101 marked for the Katie L. Rhoads Memorial Fund. Share condolences with the family at www.hooverfuneralhome.com