Linda A. Wolfe, 65, of Muddy Run Road, Milton, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Muncy on May 3, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Mary (Rhodes) White. She was married on Nov. 22, 1975, to Charles A. Wolfe Jr. who survives.
Linda was a 1974 graduate of Milton High School and she graduated from McCann Business School with an associates degree in business management. She worked as a dispatcher for Milton Transportation. Linda was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; a daughter, Salina Kline and her husband Jeff, of Winfield; a son, Jase Wolfe and his partner Heather Winder of Felton; a brother, Harry White Jr.; a sister, Dolores Patton of Northumberland; and a grandson, Keegan Kline.
Linda was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Cotner.
Following the wishes of the family, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the ASPCA or to any local animal rescue.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.