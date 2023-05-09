Linda D. Binker, 68, of Paxinos, passed away Sunday morning, May 7, 2023, at her home.
Born March 26, 1955, in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Ramona (Santiago) and Louis Binker.
She attended and graduated high school in New York.
Linda last worked as a medical transcriptionist for several doctors in the Sunbury area.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Linda enjoyed her pets, going out to dinner, and food shopping.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Debra Browning, Marucha Binker, and Nancy Binker.
She is survived by her loving spouse, Russell; daughters, Nicole Rivera and Christina Rivera, both of Arizona; stepson, Terry Strouse, of Bushkill, Pa.; mother-in-law, Barbara Van Horn of Sunbury; sister, Angelique Saye (Craig) of Colorado; grandchildren, Monica Hardaway (Jerika), Jeramie Rivera, Stephen Kemper and Joseph Kemper, and several nieces and nephews.
Linda’s family would like to thank all of her caregivers and Residential Hospice for the outstanding care they provided to her.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, May 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rothermel-Heizenroth & Clark Funeral Services Inc., 387 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg, where the funeral service will follow at 11.
Burial will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Rothermel-Heizenroth & Clark Funeral Services Inc., 387 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg PA 17824, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information visit www.kullfuneral.com.