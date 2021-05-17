Linda D. Smeltz, 66, of Herndon, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Stuck) Wynn.
Linda graduated from Line Mountain High School.
She was happily retired and enjoyed being a full-time Nana. Before, retirement she was employed at B & I Auto Supply working at the parts counter.
She enjoyed crafts, camping and reading.
Linda was a member of Himmel’s Church.
Linda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Carl Smeltz. They were married Sept. 15, 1973. Also surviving are a daughter, Heather, wife of Scott Feese, of Dornsife; two sons, Brad, husband of Jennifer Smeltz, of Herndon and Matt, husband of Kylie Smeltz, of Herndon; six grandchildren, Jacob, Cameron James, Cameron Anne, Bronson, Levi, and Tanner; two sisters, Diane Kieffer and Kathie Kerstetter; as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Grace Community Church, 1218 St. Route 225, Herndon, with the funeral service following at 10 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Weygand officiating.
Interment will follow in Himmel’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Himmel’s Church, c/o: Memorial Fund, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, PA 17823.
The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown has been entrused with the arrangements.