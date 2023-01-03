Linda Decker, 74, of Spring Mills, took the hand of her personal Lord and Savior and entered her heavenly home on Jan. 2, 2023, while surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 25, 1948, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Neil M. Boop and Sara (Rearick) Boop of Millheim. On July 12, 1969, she married the late Barry R. Decker of Spring Mills.
She was a 1966 graduate of Penns Valley High School. Linda was employed at Laurelton State Hospital before going to Penn State University where she retired from in 2008 with 33 years of service.
Linda was a member of Green Grove Brethren Church in Spring Mills where she served as treasurer and active volunteer. She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, needlework and attending the Grange Fair. Most of all, Linda very much enjoyed spending time with and supporting her children, grandchildren and extended family.
Linda is survived by two sons, Devin B. Decker (Rebecca) of Spring Mills, and Corby N. Decker (Candace) of Parkesburg; granddaughters, Chase Elizabeth and Sylvia Lavonda; grandsons, Barry Devin and Colton Roger; one sister, Connie Dunklebarger (Eddie) of York.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Roger W. Boop.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Steven R. Neff Funeral home in Millheim, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Green Grove Brethren Church, 301 Brush Mountain Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875, followed by the funeral service at 11.
Linda will be laid to rest in Fairview West Cemetery, Millheim.
Memorial contributions may be given to Green Grove Brethren Church at above address or to Roger W. Boop music scholarship fund. Please make check payable to Penns Valley Education Foundation, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills, PA 16875, and write on the memo line “Roger Boop memorial.”
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.