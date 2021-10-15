Linda E. Haas, 66, of Rush Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Linda was born in Bloomsburg on Aug. 26, 1955, a daughter of the late Zae (Small) and Charles Haas.
She graduated in 1973 from Shikellamy High School, Sunbury.
During her working career, Linda worked at Billman’s Restaurant; W.T. Grants; 30 years for J.C. Penney; and lastly retiring in 2020 from Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Linda was an active member of Irish Valley United Methodist Church in Irish Valley, where she was a past treasurer and was involved with the Ladies Circle.
Affectionately known as “Pixie” to those who loved her, Linda enjoyed numerous activities including cooking, gardening, yard sales and collecting cookbooks.
She is survived by her loving fiance of 18 years, John Savidge; five sisters, Deb Lenker and husband Kim, Rose Miller, Kathleen Boyle and boyfriend Keith, Sandra Kurtz and husband Joseph, Denise Springfield and husband Bill; a brother and his spouse, Ronald and Sue Haas; a brother-in-law, Edward Savidge and wife Tracy; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her fur babies, Sally, Cookie and Peanut.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced and held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Irish Valley United Methodist Church, c/o: Sandra Kurtz, treasurer, 307 Clay Pond Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
