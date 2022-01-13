Linda H. Kopp, 75, of Sunbury, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Arrangements will be announced by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
Rain and snow this evening will become rain and snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Rain and snow this evening will become rain and snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: January 13, 2022 @ 10:58 pm