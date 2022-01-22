Linda H. Kopp, 75, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ALS. She gracefully displayed a positive outlook regardless of life's circumstances. Linda was a blessing to all who knew her and will always be remembered as a caring, loving, compassionate, and gentle-spirited woman of God who wore a contagious smile.
She was born on May 7, 1946, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Daniel G. and Ruth (Hosler) Haldeman. On May 7, 1966, she married John R. Kopp, who survives. Linda's homegoing breaks a marital union of 55 ½ years.
Linda was a 1964 graduate of Manheim Central High School, and a 1965 graduate of Lancaster General LPN School.
In 1971, John and Linda settled and began farming in the Sunbury area. Linda was a dedicated homemaker and farmer's wife and assisted with the family farm and neighboring farms. She also worked for Pleasant View Nursing Home, Leader Nursing Home, Boyer Chiropractic Clinic, and several private home health care clients.
Linda and her husband, John, attended Sunbury Bible Church for 50 years, where she volunteered with various outreach programs and ministries. Linda was an amazing Christian woman, and her life was a beautiful reflection of Christ. She lived out Proverbs 31, investing time and serving as a trusted mentor to her peers and younger women within her church and family.
In her spare time, she enjoyed bird watching, cooking, baking, tending to her flower garden, reading, traveling, and shopping with her sisters and friends. She especially cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband, John, is daughter, Kimberly Stuck (Jeffrey) of Northumberland; two sons, Gordon Kopp (Jennifer) of Sunbury, and Justin Kopp (Janel) of Winfield; grandchildren, Jessalyn Hausler (Joshua), Jedadiah Stuck, Jenna Stuck, Isabella Kopp, Gabriell Kopp, Everett Kopp, and Dylan Kopp; siblings, Barry Haldeman (Colleen), Mary Wolgemuth (Robert), Bonita Stutzman (Ervin), and Sylvia Gearhart (William); and sister-in-law, Mary Haldeman. She is also survived by stepmother, Catherine Haldeman, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by brother, James Haldeman; sister-in-law, Donna Haldeman, and granddaughter, Gabryella Kopp.
A service to celebrate and honor Linda's life is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022. Family visitation starting at 1 p.m.; service begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
Contributions in Linda's memory can be given to: Samaritan's Purse International Relief P.O. Box 3000 Boone, North Carolina 28607-3000 www.samaritianspurse.org.
The family would like to thank Geisinger ALS Clinic, Geisinger Hospice, friends, and loved ones for their prayers and support during this time.