Linda J. Walter, 67, of Jacob Street, Montandon, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Born in Lewisburg on January 16, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Lois (Derr) Snyder. She was married to Harold Walter who survives.
Linda was a 1972 graduate of Milton High School and she worked at Time Markets and the Coastal Mart in Montandon. She also worked at Greek Tony’s Pizza in Montandon. She enjoyed shopping, going to the casino, and taking bus trips.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; a daughter, Kimberly Walter of Sunbury; two sons, Brian Walter of Milton and Shawn Koons of Winfield; a sister, Debora Koch of Montandon; three grandchildren, Tyler Walter, Justin Russell, and Abbey Koons; and two great grandchildren, Kashton Woolsey, and Mya Dreisbach.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
