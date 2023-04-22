Linda K. "Lindy" Huff, 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, April 21, 2023, at home.
Born March 24, 1948, in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Doyle "Dee Dee" Kocher. She was married to Randy E. Huff.
There will be a celebration of Lindy's life held at 12 (Noon) on Tuesday, April 25, at the Watson Inn, 100 Main Street, Watsontown.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the Michelle Huff Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory of condolence for the family please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com