Linda K. Shaffer, 67, of Valley Road, Sunbury, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home.
Linda was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late William E. Dieck and Mary C. Ropeter. On June 2, 1979, she married David A. Shaffer, who survives.
She was a 1973 graduate of Shikellamy High School.
Linda was a member of Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Jason A. and Christopher M. Shaffer; daughter, Valerie M. Shaffer; brother, William E. Dieck; sister, Mary A. (Dieck) Hess; and stepfather, Carl S. Adams.
Friends and family may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor Roy Clippinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory may be made to her church, Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church, 576 State Route 61, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Interment will follow in Shreiners Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.