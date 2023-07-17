Linda L. Hackenberg, 71, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born March 13, 1952, a daughter of the late Margaret Hackenberg.
Linda was a 1970 graduate of Middleburg High School. She had been employed for many years at Zimmerman’s Motors and later at SUNCOM, and until her recent illness had been employed at Weis Markets.
She attended St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton.
Linda loved animals and enjoyed going to gospel music concerts.
She was the last of her immediate family.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.
Burial will follow in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.