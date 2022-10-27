Linda Lou Kreitzer, 73, of Port Trevorton, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Linda was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Harry A. and Lillian E. (Reichenbach) Kreitzer.
She was a 1968 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. After high school, she was employed with several shirt factories throughout the area, including Lyons Fashions in Mount Pleasant Mills where she was employed for many years. Linda was last employed as an assembler at JPM, Lewisburg.
Linda was a past president and member of the Port Trevorton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a past member of a coin club, and a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Port Trevorton.
She was a fabulous seamstress where she spent endless hours sewing. Linda also enjoyed her cats and reading, especially Harlequin romance novels.
Linda is survived by four brothers, Thomas Kreitzer and his wife Wanda, James Kreitzer and his wife Janice, Randy Kreitzer and his wife Kathy, and Donald Kreitzer and his wife Brenda, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a half sister, Lennis I. Kreitzer.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, Port Trevorton, with Pastor Michael I. Swimley officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Linda be forwarded to Hope United Methodist Church, 1623 Main St., Port Trevorton, PA 17864.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.