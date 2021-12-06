Linda L. LaGeorge, 80, formerly of Mount Morris, N.Y., died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Watsontown Health and Rehab.
She was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Danville, a daughter of the late Wilson and Martha (McClintock) Myers. On June 12, 1982, she married John LaGeorge, who preceded her in death.
Linda worked for the state of New York as a Supervisor at a Juvenile Detention Center in Sonyea, N.Y., and later transferring to Rochester, N.Y.. Following retirement, she worked for Campus Auxillary Services at SUNY Geneseo as a dietary aide.
She formerly attended Village Baptist Church, Mount Morris, and St. Andrew U.M. Church, Milton, Pa., and served as a Sunday school teacher.
Linda was full of life and was well known around town in Mount Morris. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, bowling and going to breakfast with her girls. Linda was a lover of animals supporting many organizations such as the SPCA and Defenders of Wildlife. She was also a member of a veteran’s auxiliary in Mount Morris.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Seidel; three grandchildren, Christen (Seth) Yost, Megan (Andrew Smith) Clayton, and Cody (Kristy) Clayton; and seven great-grandchildren, Ryland, Reagan and Gabriel Yost, Lane and Paige Smith, and Connor and Kaylin Clayton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Robbie Lynn Clayton; one daughter in infancy, Veronica Nash; and a great-grandson, Cole Michael Yost.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. John E. Lee, retired United Methodist minister officiating.
Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran “Brick Church” Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com