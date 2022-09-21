Linda L. Manley, 77, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Monday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 10, 1945, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Robert G. Rager Sr. and Grace R. (Welliver) Rager. She was married to James R. Manley on Sept. 16, 1963, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage until his death on May 3, 2014.
She retired from the All American Truck Stop, Milton, and had attended Milton Area High School. Earlier in life, she had worked at Lear Company in Northumberland, Philco/Ford in Watsontown, and Montgomery Mills.
She was a member of Rock Run Church in Muncy Valley, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and VFW Posts in Milton, and a member and past Madam President of the Milton Eagles.
She enjoyed bowling, playing darts and shuffleboard at the Eagles, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Grace R. Werner and her husband Richard C. Werner of Watsontown; two grandchildren, Jesse L. Williams and his wife Lindsay and Stacey R. Jones and her husband Chris; five great-grandchildren, Garrett, Gabriella, and Laurel Williams and Christopher and Katherine Jones; and a sister, Olga M. Persull and her husband Larry of Watsontown.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a son, Glenn Manley who died at birth on June 10, 1966; and five brothers, Larry Lee, Robert G. Jr., Warfield M., Donald O., and Terry E. Rager Sr.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Rev. James Bechtel officiating.
Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery, rural Watsontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to Rock Run Church, PO Box 58, Muncy Valley, PA 17758.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.