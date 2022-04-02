Linda L. Poust, 78, Shamokin Dam

Linda L. Poust, 78, of Shamokin Dam, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 13, 1944, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Sherman and Lois (Fetter) Denius. She was married to Thomas Poust, who preceded her in death.
Linda was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School. She worked in the cafeteria at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg for many years before retiring. Following retirement, Linda worked in the Warrior Run High School cafeteria.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Northumberland.
Linda loved going to her grandson's sporting events and having game nights with her family. She also enjoyed bird watching.
She is survived by three children, Tammy Woodling, of Mifflinburg, Troy Young and his wife, Stacey, of Alexandria, Va., and Terri Pastore and her husband, Michael, of Shamokin Dam; one sister, Carol Mitch, of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren, Patrick Woodling, Morgan Steinwedel, John Zechman, Cecile Zechman, Taylor Young, Tyler Young and Mark Pastore and six half siblings.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Mark Young.
The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. April 8, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2294 Ridge Road Northumberland.
The family suggests that contributions in Linda's memory be made to the American Cancer Society through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family and donor with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor's name who so graciously donated in her memory.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis Streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com