Linda L. Ranck, 75, of Covered Bridge Road, Milton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at her home.
Born in Sunbury on April 13, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Darrell Reed and Lois Jean (Berry) Reed Arnold. She was married to the late Gordon F. Ranck.
Linda attended Shikellamy schools, and worked as a custodian at Bucknell University. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northumberland. She enjoyed antiquing, crocheting, and reading. She liked to spend time in her garden and watching birds. Linda enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and to the casino. She will be missed greatly by her cat, Jellybean.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Finn and husband Steve of California; a son, Cory Ford and wife Patricia of Milton; a brother, Stephen Reed of Northumberland; five grandchildren, Aidan Finn, Teagan Finn, Brittany Harvey, Tanner Shade, and Wyatt Shade; and two great-grandchildren, Ian Harvey and Jayce Harvey.
Services will be held at a later date.
