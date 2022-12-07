Linda M. Aurand, 70, of Sunbury, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home.
She was born May 28, 1952, in Ulster, a daughter of the late George A. and Carmeta J. Williams Lantz. Linda was a 1970 graduate of Penn View Bible Institute and on Aug. 15, 1970, married Dayton R. Aurand who survives. Linda was a loving wife and constant companion.
Linda was employed at the Three Guys Car Wash, the Friendly Nursing Home, Blue Hill Nursing Home, and later provided in-home health care for SUN Home Health and lastly served as secretary for the family business, Aurand’s Towing.
She was a member of Beavertown God’s Missionary Church where earlier in life she served as a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and a deaconess.
Linda enjoyed camping and reading but the most important thing to her was her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 52 years are a son, Bradley (Bernie) Aurand of Selinsgrove; two daughters, Malinda (Wayne) Anderson of Middleburg and Trina (Ronald) Mowery of Mount Pleasant Mills; seven grandchildren, Dolan Anderson, Kimberly Anderson, Tineka (Austin) Steen, Tinesha (Logan) Herrold, Rylan Mowery, Hope Aurand, and Bradley Aurand; one sister, Kathy (Joseph) Richard of Millmont; two brothers, Timothy (Cheri) Lantz of Millerstown and David Lantz of Watsontown.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Lantz; and a brother, Stephen Lantz.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, followed by the funeral with Rev. James Plank, Rev. Solomon Shaffer and Rev. Keith Bunch officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Contributions to honor Linda’s memory may be made to the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, PA 17842, or the Sunbury God’s Missionary Church, 900 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.