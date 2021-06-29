Linda Mae (Rebuck) Kopitsky passed away surrounded by her family early in the morning of June 28, 2021.
Born in 1951, Linda was a lifetime resident of Shamokin and graduated from Shamokin High School in 1969. Shortly thereafter, on Valentine’s Day of 1970, she married David Kopitsky, also of Shamokin, to whom she remained married for 51 beautiful years.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Nelson and Laverta (Gessner) Rebuck, of Shamokin; her brother, James Rebuck, of Shamokin; her brother, William Rebuck, of Berwick; and her brother, John Rebuck, of Trevorton, as well as a household of beloved pets over the years, including and especially Cujoe and Gracie.
She is survived by her husband David; her son, David Jr. and his wife Suzanne, of Paxinos, as well as their daughters, Olivia, age 15, and Sadie, age 10; and her daughter, Mara and her husband Chad Derck, of Schuylkill Haven, and their daughter, Harriet, age 6. Linda also leaves behind many dear friends, especially those of her Wednesday morning breakfast club, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, neighbors, and two cats, Tilly and Mama.
Linda was a lifetime member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shamokin, where she served as the first female president of the church. She also taught Sunday School and catechism there. Over the years she welcomed many children into her home as she cared for them each day while their parents were at work, and she set a lasting example of how to have a loving and welcoming heart and home. Her legacy lives on in her three granddaughters, whom she loved with her whole heart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your preferred animal charity or make a donation to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 S. Seventh St., Shamokin, PA, 17972.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer the family condolences, please sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.