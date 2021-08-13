Linda M. Kratzer, 61, of Saint Thomas Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Tuesday evening, Aug. 10, 2021, at her home, from injuries sustained in a fall.
She was born Dec. 18, 1959, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Mary E. (Nace) Kratzer and Marlin "Bobby" Kratzer.
Linda was a 1979 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. She had been employed in patient care at Nottingham Village, Northumberland and The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove, and in the restaurants of Boscov's and the Middleburg Auction.
She attended Saint Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Linda enjoyed doing needlepoint, word search puzzles, country and gospel music, and traveling, especially to Nashville and Branson.
Surviving are her companion, Herman Wentzel; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Jeff Hollabaugh; a niece, Sharon Ruhl; great-nieces and nephews, Aubrey, Nevaeh and Lance; aunts and uncles, Joyce Kratzer, Jay Nace, Robert (Kay) Nace, Bertha Brouse, Diane Nace, and Donna Catherman.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Andrew Hollabaugh.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at Saint Thomas Independent Brethren in Christ Church, Saint Thomas Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastors Roger Womer and Nick Smith officiating.
Burial will be in the Zion Reformed Cemetery, Kratzerville.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.