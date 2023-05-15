Linda M. Stahlnecker, 71, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Lewisburg on Feb. 13, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Calvin and Madelon (Guinter) Stump.
Linda was a 1970 graduate of Milton High School and had worked for Ye Olde Meeting Place in Milton, Stahlnecker Printing in Milton, and Weis Markets in Muncy. Linda was also a foster parent. She attended Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Milton where she volunteered in the Thrift Store and Café. Linda was well known for her baking, especially her pies. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved watching her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Brenda (Derr) Blakeney and her husband Justin of Muncy, Albert Derr III and his wife Jennifer of Danville, Mark Derr and his wife Ann of Muncy, Lisa (Stahlnecker) Wertman and her husband Kurt of Turbotville, Jacob Stahlnecker and his wife Anise of Lewisburg, and Tyler Stahlnecker of Selinsgrove; 10 grandchildren, Brock and Madelyn Blakeney, Ava and Molly Derr, Mark II and Myles Derr, Ella and Kole Wertman, Flynn and Aurora Stahlnecker; three brothers, Carl Stump of Lebanon, Richard Stump of Carlisle, and David Stump of Pottsgrove; and a sister, Mary Quijano of Vero Beach, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Stump and Charles Stump.
Following Linda’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.