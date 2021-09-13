Linda S. Barrick, 56, of Selinsgrove, entered into eternal rest Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home in the love and care of her loving husband.
She was born May 30, 1965, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Knowles (Huck) Barrick and Sarah (Inch) Barrick. She shared 35 years of a loving relationship with her husband, Charles “Rob” Adams.
Linda was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and the SUN Area Vocational Technical School. She was employed at TRW in Danville from 1983 until their closure in 2004. Linda returned to school to study surgical technology at McCann School. Upon her graduation, she was employed at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville until the time of her illness.
Linda was a lover of animals. She enjoyed trail riding and camping with their horses throughout the eastern United States.
She is survived by her husband; sister-in-law, Cherie Hoffman; niece, Jessica Hile; and nephew, Timothy Hoffman Jr.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Timothy Hoffman Sr.
Per Linda’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thank you to Geisinger Hospice and her special caretakers, Danita and Pam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Linda may be made to the Freeburg Fire Company, Quick Response Squad, PO Box 29, Freeburg, PA 17827.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the care and arrangements of Linda.