MANDATA — Emily Gonsar, Cassie Laudenslager, and Brooke Novinger each finished with two runs for Line Mountain. Taylor Deiter and Jaya London also contributed to the box score with two RBIs.
Emilie Miller had herself a day for Milton as she went a perfect 4-4 at bat, two of her hits resulted in triples, two runs, and a team high four RBIs. Kiera Nickles and Brooklyn Wade also finished with two runs for the Black Panthers.
Line Mountain 10, Milton 9
Milton;036;000;0 — 9-12-1
Line Mountain;410;500;X — 10-9-3
WP: Natalie Witmer, Kyleigh Masser; LP: Kendall Fedder, Alivia Winder.
Line Mountain: Aspen Walker, 1-for-4, 1 run; Cassie Laudenslager, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brooke Novinger, 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaya London, 1-for-4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Sophia Coller, 1-for-4, 1 run; Taylor Deiter, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Janessa Barwick, 1-for-2, double; Jordan Brezgel, 0-for-3, 1 run; Emily Gonsar, 0-for-1, 2 runs.
Milton: Alysia Prieto, 1-for-4, 1 run; Kiersten Stork, 1-for-5, triple, 2 RBIs; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Kiera Nickles, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Emilie Miller, 4-for-4, 2 triples, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Kendall Fedder, 1-for-4, double, 1 run, RBI; Erin Hess, 1-for-3, double, RBI.