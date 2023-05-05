MILTON — Brooklyn Wade's three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning started a 10-1 run for the Black Panthers as they attempted a comeback against Line Mountain. Wade and Kiera Nickles each finished with three RBIs in the non-league contest. Nickles' two hits resulted in two doubles, and scored one run. Kendall Fedder and Rylie Anispach both scored two runs for Milton (0-13) during the stretch.
Brooke Novinger went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate to go along with her game-high five RBIs. Janessa Barwick ran three times for Line Mountain, while Kiera Leitzel and Brooke Barwick recorded two RBIs each.
Line Mountain 11, Milton 10
Line Mountain;035;021;0 — 11-12-4
Milton;000;052;3 — 10-8-2
WP: Natalie Witmer. LP: Alivia Winder.
Line Mountain: Janessa Barwick 1-for-2, 3 runs; Sophia Coller 1-for-4, run, RBI; Brooke Navinger 4-for-4, double, run, 5 RBIs; Kyleigh Masser 0-for-2, run; Miley Brezgel 1-for-5, run; Kaitlynn Hayes 1-for-4, run; Kiera Leitzel 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Kailey Buriak 1-for-2, run; Brooke Barwick 1-for-5, run, 2 RBIs.
Milton: Kiera Nickles 2-for-5, 2 doubles, run, 3 RBIs; Madelyn Nicholas 1-for-3, run, RBI; Brooklyn Wade 1-for-3, HR (5th, 2 on), 3 RBIs; Erin Hess 0-for-4, run; Joshalyn Bobb 1-for-4, run; Kendall Fedder 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Rylie Anispach 1-for-3, 2 runs; Winder 0-for-2, run, RBI.