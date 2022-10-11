MANDATA — Sierra Klinger and Queenlyn Zartman scored the Eagles' two goals in the game as Line Mountain (1-8 overall, 0-4 TVL) picks up their first win of the season knocking off Northumberland Christian in non-conference action. The Eagles have four games left this season, beginning with Mifflinburg this Thursday afternoon.
Aubrie Hostetter scored the only goal for Norry Christian (8-10 overall, 4-4 ACAA), while Caitlyn Gray ended with nine saves. The Warriors wrap up the regular season as they prepare for the ACAA Tournament on October 20th at Calvary Christian Academy.
Line Mountain 2, Northumberland Christian 1
LM Goals: Sierra Klinger, Queenlyn Zartman; LM Assists: Emma Randall, Addy Shingara; LM Saves: 13 (Jenelle Frye).
NC Goals: Aubrie Hostetter; NC Saves: 9 (Caitlyn Gray).