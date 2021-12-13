MANDATA - Terri Reichard lead the Eagles in scoring with 11 points as Line Mountain wins their second game of the season. Williams Valley's Jennifer Sincyr lead her team in scoring as she knocked down six 3-pointers in the game.
Line Mountain 46, Williams Valley 30
Line Mountain (2-0) 46
Sage Hoover 1 0-2 2, Terri Reichard 5 1-2 11, Sierra Klinger 1 0-2 2, Jaya London 5 1-2 13, Hannah Ruohoniemi 2 0-0 5, Kyleen Michael 1 1-2 3, Liz Spieles 4 1-2 10. Team totals: 19 4-12 46
3-point goals: London (2), Ruohoniemi, Spieles.
Did not score: Brooke Borwick, Emily Gonsar.
Williams Valley (0-2) 30
Jasmine Hechler 1 0-0 2, Jeniffer Sincyr 6 0-0 18, Sage Smeltz 5 0-0 10. Team totals: 12 0-0 30.
3-point goals: Sincyr (6).
Did not score: Hannah Savage, Kenzie Carl, A.Underkoffler, T.Swartzlander, M.Mahoney.
Score by quarters
Williams Valley;13;6;6;5 — 30
Line Mountain;13;7;14;12 — 46