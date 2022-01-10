MANDATA - Behind four 3-pointers made by Emily Gonsar to go along with her 16 points, Line Mountain cruises to their eighth win of the season as they blow out Halifax at home. Teammate Terri Reichard was the Eagles' second leading scorer with 12 points.
Halifax's 19 points in the game came from Caitlyn Wells (9), Samantha Manion (8), and Lily Crum (2).
LINE MOUNTAIN 48, HALIFAX 19
Line Mountain (8-1) 48
Sage Hoover 1 2-4 5, Terri Reichard 5 2-4 12, Jaya London 2 0-0 4, Brooke Barwick 1 0-0 2, Kyleen Michael 1 2-2 4, Emily Gonsar 6 0-0 16, Liz Spieles 1 3-4 5. Team totals: 17 9-14 48.
3-point goals: Gonsar (4), Hoover.
Did not score: Sierra Klinger, Kyleigh Masser, Hannah Ruohoniemi.
Halifax (3-6) 19
Caitlyn Wells 4 0-0 9, Samantha Manion 3 2-2 8, Cylah Funk 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 7 2-2 19.
3-point goals: Wells.
Did not score: Abigail Grey, Alyza Steinhauer, Miranda Nace, Reagan Schultz, Cam Zimmerman, Ava Savage.
Score by quarters
Halifax;6;7;4;2 — 19
Line Mountain;16;16;12;4 — 48