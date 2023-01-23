MANDATA — The Eagles (8-5, 5-3) jumped to a 16-2 lead courtesy of a strong shooting display from Brooke Barwick as she finished with a team-high 14 points in the TVL win. Hannah Ruohoniemi ended the game with a double-double by scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 boards. She also blocked five shots in the game.
Kyleen Michael scored six points, grabbed nine boards, and stole the rock four times. Sierra Klinger ended with four points, five assists, and four steals.
Leah Ritzman scored 13 of Greenwood's (6-9, 3-6) 31 points in the loss.
Line Mountain 49, Greenwood 31
Line Mountain (8-5) 49
Sierra Klinger 2 0-0 4; Sophia Coller 2 0-0 4; Brooke Barwick 6 1-2 14; Kyleigh Masser 2 0-0 6; Hannah Ruohoniemi 4 2-2 10; Madelyn Brown 0 0-2 0; Kyleen Michael 2 2-2 6; Liz Spieles 2 0-0 5. Totals: 20 5-8 49.
3-point goals: Masser 2, Barwick, Spieles.
Did not score: Kailey Buriak, Koera Leitzel.
Greenwood (6-9) 31
Jordan Stroup 2 2-3 7; Katelyn Crup 1 0-0 2; Ella Seeber 1 1-6 4; Sophia Jazeski 1 3-4 5; Leah Ritzman 5 3-6 13. Totals: 10 9-19 31.
3-point goals: Seeber, Stroup.
Did not score: Sophie Myers, Danica Zurenko, Grace Miller, Isabel Amey, Morgan Hale, Jalicia Johnson.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;5;9;7;10 — 31
Line Mountain;19;13;11;6 — 49