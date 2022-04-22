MILLERSTOWN — After a 2-2 tie going into the sixth inning, Line Mountain added three more runs to the box score and the Eagles never looked back.
For Greenwood, Sam Myers and Tyler Sherman contributed as they each recorded an RBI to the stat sheet. Myers hit a double on two hits on four at bats, while Sherman's only hit with his four at bats resulted in a home run.
Line Mountain 5, Greenwood 2
Line Mountain;010;011;2 — 5-7-2
Greenwood;000;110;0 — 2-7-3
WP: B. Boyer; LP: Ethan Jezewski.
Line Mountain: R. Klinger, 1-for-3, RBI; E. Wendt, 0-for-4, 1 run; C. Hetrick, 0-for-4, 1 run; H. Michaels, 2-for-4, 1 run, RBI; B. Snyder, 2-for-2, double, RBI; T. Feese, 1-for-3, RBI.
Greenwood: Sam Myers, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Tyler Sherman, 1-for-4, home run, RBI; Kyle Corkle, 1-for-2, 1 run.