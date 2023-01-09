MONTGOMERY — Aiden Tressler scored a team-high 22 points in Line Mountain's (5-7) win against Montgomery on Monday night. Nick Snyder also finished with double figures as he scores 11 points of his own for the Eagles.
Line Mountain 52, Montgomery 38
Line Mountain (5-7) 52
Aiden Tressler 7 6-8 22; Nick Snyder 3 4-4 11; Bryce Smeltz 2 5-10 9; Chase Shutt 3 1-2 8; Kaiden Maurer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 17-26 52.
3-point goals: Tressler 2, Shutt, Snyder.
Did not score: Joe Spang, Evan Swinehart, Logan Libby.
Montgomery (4-6) 38
Rayne Parish 2 0-0 5; Parker Bennett 5 0-0 10; Saafir Stewart-Williams 2 0-0 6; Hayden Wilt 3 2-2 9; Noah Gearhart 2 0-1 4; Damaj Stewart 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 2-5 38.
3-point goals: Stewart-Williams 2, Parish, Wilt.
Did not score: Blake Fry, Peyton Cox, Braiden Winter.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain;20;17;9;6 — 52
Montgomery;11;6;9;10 — 38