MANDATA — Brooke Barwick scored all three of her goals in the first quarter for Line Mountain.
Alana Martz and Taylor Rothermel each ended with two goals of their own, all in the first half. Kaitlyn Kline and Janessa Barwick scored the other two goals for the Eagles who outshot the Tigers 33-0.
Line Mountain 9, East Juniata 0
First Quarter
LM-Alana Martz, 12:04; LM-Brooke Barwick, 11:00; LM-Taylor Rothermel, 6:08; LM-Barwick, 4:01; LM-Barwick, 0:53.
Second Quarter
LM-Martz, 9:57; LM-Rothermel, 7:02; LM-Kaitlyn Kline (Carley Wynn), 5:25.
Third Quarter
LM-Janessa Barwick.
Shots: LM 33-0. Corners: LM 9-1. Saves: East Juniata 29; Line Mountain 0 (Brezgel).