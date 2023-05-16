If you missed out on Line Mountain’s production of “The Sound of Music,” well, you really missed out. From the lively renditions of well-known, popular songs from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical including “Maria” and “Do-Re-Mi” to the adorable antics of the Von Trapp children and the sweet love story between the leads, this show gave audiences a little bit of everything.
Chloe Masser (Maria) and Levi Ferster (Capt. Georg Von Trapp) were perfectly paired as the leads for this show — Masser was convincing as the young, confused, headstrong, free-spirited young woman. The character of Maria is described as spunky, opinionated, warm, resourceful, youthful, gentle and kind with much determination,” and Masser delivered just that — with a lovely voice to boot. Ferster played Capt. Von Trapp with charisma and it was fun seeing them both interact with “the children.”
Of course it’s always the little ones who steal the show, and while that’s not entirely true here (all of the performers were all amazing), there’s no denying the youngest members of the Von Trapp children were particularly sweet and adorable on stage and somehow managed to keep up with with their older “siblings” throughout the song and dance numbers.
The rest of the cast didn’t disappoint, either. Queenlyn Zartman did an outstanding job as the glamorous widow Baroness Elsa von Schraeder, managing to come off true to character as smart, beautiful, wealthy, and sophisticated. Watching the back and forth between Zartman and Dustin Baumert (playing Max Detweiler, Captain von Trapp's older brother and her friend) was amusing. Seeing the budding romance unfold between Liesel Von Trapp (played by Addy Shingara) and Rolf Gruber (played by Evan Swinehart) was also sweet.
Aesthetically, both the costumes and the set were nicely done. On stage were period appropriate furniture and props, including some authentic World War II pieces. The scenery projected on a large screen on stage easily transformed indoor to outdoor scenes and boasted a colorful and creative hand painted double door as well as a beautiful replica of the painting “Rosebushes under Trees.”
Probably the best thing about the entire production was seeing how many students, parents, teachers and volunteers from the community came together to make this show happen. At the end of Saturday night’s show, Ferster took the opportunity to list many of the behind-the-scenes individuals whose time and talents were invaluable. Seniors were also recognized, including Baumert who, in addition to playing Detweiler, was an integral part of the pit orchestra, running back and forth from stage to pit throughout the performances.