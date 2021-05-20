McALISTERVILLE — Line Mountain took advantage of nine East Juniata errors Thursday to grab an 11-4 win to clinch the outright Tri-Valley League baseball championship.
The Eagles (14-6, 12-4 TVL) trailed 2-1 after the first inning, but then scored 10 straight runs to take control. Line Mountain scored four in the third, and two runs in each the fifth and sixth innings, with Cam Smeltz hitting a two-run homer in the top of the sixth.
Braydon Boyer added three hits and an RBI for Line Mountain, and pitched the final 2/3 of an inning in relief of Brock Wirt, who picked up the pitching win. Ethan Wendt also had a pair of hits in the win.
The Tigers (9-10) got two hits each from Aaron Kanagy, Owen Dressler and Isaac Austin.
Line Mountain 11, East Juniata 4
Line Mountain;104;122;1 — 11-9-1
East Juniata;200;000;2 — 4-8-9
Line Mountain: Braydon Boyer 3-for-5, stolen base, RBI; Ethan Wendt 2-for-4, double; Cam Smeltz 2-for-4, homer (6th, one on), stolen base.
East Juniata: Aaron Kanagy 2-for-4, 2 stolen bases; Owen Dressler 2-for-3, RBI; Isaac Austin 2-for-4, stolen base.