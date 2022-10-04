HERNDON — The Line Mountain Marching Eagles welcome Line Mountain band alumni to attend and play with the current Marching Eagles at the home football game on Friday, Oct. 14, against James Buchanan in the Glenn Ressler Eagle Stadium. Line Mountain is excited to bring generations of musicians back to their hometown.
The band alumni will join the current Marching Eagles for rehearsal at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 and partake in marching band festivities throughout the football game. Current Line Mountain Marching Eagles and alumni will play an array of songs, including the Star-Spangled Banner, the Alma Mater and Country Roads, Take Me Home. This year’s marching band is twice as big as last year — comprised of 22 members, expanding to more than 55 members when the band alumni attend on Oct. 14.
— THE DAILY ITEM