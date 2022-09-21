When the Line Mountain Eagles step onto the field on Friday nights, they do so to the rousing strains of their fight song “On Wisconsin” — which is just the first way the band, the Marching Eagles, accompanies them during games.
“As the game proceeds, we support our football team by cheering them on and playing stand tunes such as ‘Seven Nation Army,’ ‘Shut Up and Dance,’ ‘Fly Like An Eagle,’ ‘Chicken Fried,’ ‘Chicken Dance’ and ‘My House,’” said Dana Gessner, director of the Marching Eagles.
The marching band has doubled in size since last year, comprised of 22 students in seventh through twelfth grades. Dustin Baumert is this year’s drum major, aided by assistant drum major Chloe Masser.
This year’s field show is titled “Blue Jeans and Golden Grains.” The marchers play the arrangements of “I Knew You Were Trouble When You Walked In” by Taylor Swift, “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes and “Country Roads, Take Me Home” by John Denver.
The music and routines were perfected during this summer.
“Band camp was great and the best part about it, as the marchers say, ‘we get to spend the week with our friends,’” Gessner said.
Throughout the duration of the band camp, marching techniques and drills are learned as well as a full collection of music to play for the season.
“The members of the marching band work so well together and help make the learning process fun,” Gessner said.
The Marching Eagles will perform Friday, when Line Mountain takes on (OPPOSING TEAM HERE)