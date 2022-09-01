For The Daily Item
Aware what his girls’ soccer program lost when Line Mountain held its commencement exercises last spring, Matt Bednar may have posted HELP: WANTED signs throughout the school’s hallways or on utility poles in Trevorton, Dornsife, Herndon and Dalmatia.
And the Eagles’ primary, secondary and tertiary needs were similar predicated since Bednar went looking for young ladies who could finish — especially since Halley Shaffer (25), Sage Hoover (7), Megan Ney (3) and Brooke Klinger (2) rang up 37 of Line Mountain’s 48 goals before they walked across the stage to receive their long-awaited diplomas.
Only midfielder Queenlyn Zartman would be coming back after pocketing multiple scores during her sophomore campaign — and the Tri-Valley League all-star netted eight.
Fast forward to preseason training camp and the eve of a 2022 campaign that began Aug. 27 against visiting Tri-Valley — and Bednar’s search for scoring punch was still in progress.
“Our offense is what we need to get going and get hot,” Bednar said. “I am looking to see who can put that ball in the back of the net for us.”
Yet while Bednar continues to scour his 31-player roster for productivity and capable youngsters who can play alongside Zartman in the midfield or in front of her, he’s hoping his defensive group can become even stingier until the attack begins to find the target.
That defensive group returns nearly intact, as junior all-TVL choice Sierra Klinger headlines an experienced bunch also including junior keeper Jenelle Frye, senior defenders Brooke Novinger, Kalea Pechart and Sara Rothermel, as well as junior Addalyn Shingara.
Klinger also could slide into the midfield.
Hey, if you don’t yield any goals, you cannot lose — even if your side fails to connect.
Bednar might even uncover a few finishes from those in his 12-player freshman class.
“The good bulk of these freshmen are hungry,” Bednar said. “And they’re ready to roll.”
While the return of league most valuable player Samantha Wechsler and productive Mady Fleisher makes reigning TVL champ Susquenita a solid favorite to repeat, Line Mountain, East Juniata, Millersburg and Juniata were bunched up in a pack that finished well back.
They may stay right there.
East Juniata is hoping to perk up its attack that struggled to finish in 2021, a nagging problem that led to plenty of close losses. Senior Grace Hibbs will start in goal for the third year in a row, while classmate Maddy Arnold returns to Tom Feltman’s defensive unit.
Senior Macy Buskey is a cornerstone in the EJ midfield, while seniors Andrea Maneval and Jazlynn Sheaffer will fit into the attack somewhere. Juniors Cadee Becker, Sara Brackbill, Jacey Brubaker and Sophia Trent also return, while newcomer Bryleigh Melott will join the D.
“I think the league is going to be very competitive,” Feltman said. “Susquenita went undefeated last year and returned key members to their team, so they will be very tough.”
Scott Shade has taken over at Millersburg, which will field a solid midfield featuring juniors Jana Strait and Gracie Griffiths, and the Jurys, seniors Rylee and Regan. Strait was one of two Indians to land all-league recognition in 2021, with senior defender Teagan Ayers the other.
Juniata returns all-league midfielder Victory Frantz, while Halifax may continue to struggle. … Newcomer St. Joseph’s Catholic was supposed to be the TVL’s seventh soccer-playing program, but the Wolfpack didn’t have enough players to field a team in 2022.