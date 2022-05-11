MANDATA — Three seniors from Line Mountain School District placed first, second and honorable mention in the Days of the Remembrance Essay contest for 2022.
Cortney Keim, of Trevorton, took first and Keatin Hughes, of Trevorton, took second while Nathaniel Bidding, of Shamokin, took honorable mention. The Day of Remembrance contest focuses on the Holocaust, the systematic genocide of more than 6 million Jews and 5 million other minority people in Europe by the Nazis during World War II.
Days of Remembrance President David Young said the students' knowledge and interest in becoming a lifelong learners are enhanced by the contest. "Unchecked ignorance" will not be a problem for these students, said Young.
"It makes you more sophisticated and more aware, and maybe have a much better understanding of some of the disinformation, misinformation, propaganda that is prevalent today," said Young.
Keim, 17, said she wrote about the German youth being targeted.
"It was about propaganda and the ways he (Hitler) manipulated the population and he targeted the youth," said Keim of her essay. "The teachers had to be for Hitler or they wouldn't be able to teach."
Bidding, 18, said he wrote about the political aspects of the Nazi party.
"There was a lot of political infighting within the Nazi party that caused the ideas of the Holocaust to be brought up," said Bidding. "Reinhard Heydrich had the idea of extermination. It's interesting to think that one guy basically caused this all to happen."
Days of Remembrance Director Barbara Spaventa said the judges of the contest did not know anything about the writers. The essays were judged on content; the author's name, grade level, home school district, ages, nor any other identifying details were included.
More than 100 essays were submitted by students in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia, and Lycoming counties.
Sophia Molesevich, the British Literature teacher, said students did their own research as well as participated in a Zoom call with Holocaust survivor David Tuck. They studied stories of survival and propaganda.
"I'm absolutely proud of these students," said Molesevich.
A nationwide tradition was established on October 7, 1980, with the 96th Congress’ passage of Public Law 96-388 which established the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. Annually in school and military communities, Days of Remembrance programs are created to recognize this historic event. In the Susquehanna Valley, veteran and inter-faith religious leaders sponsor this essay contest. The Days of Remembrance committee, based in Lewisburg, is a registered non-profit corporation in Pennsylvania and a registered 501(c)(3).
Act 70 was signed into law by Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014. While this act does not mandate Holocaust studies in public schools, it strongly encourages schools to teach about the Holocaust.
For their placements, Keim received $500, Hughes received $250 and Bidding received $100.