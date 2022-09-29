MANDATA — A lack of qualified applicants has left Line Mountain School District without music and counselor positions.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district is advertising for the positions but they have not received any completely certified candidates.
"It is really alarming," said Campbell. "There just under 4,600 certifications in the state. Eight years ago, it was 19,000. Twenty years ago, they used to certify 28,000 a year."
Emma Libby finished the 2019-2020 school year for the former teacher from February 2020. Her first full year was 2020-2021; her last day is Friday after her resignation was accepted by the school board on Aug. 9.
Chad Romig was hired this past June to replace a retiring guidance counselor. Romig resigned for a different position at Southern Columbia Area and the school board accepted his resignation at Tuesday's meeting.
The vacant music position is one position for 5-12 Choral director and K-4 music teacher. The vacant guidance position is one for K-9 guidance counselor, said Campbell.
"We have spoken with individuals with a Music degree but no teaching certificate," said Campbell. "We are still hoping to find a certified teacher. We have a day-to-day substitute in and have them get assistance from our 5-12 instrumental music instructor.
"We're going to do our best right now," said Campbell. "We'll figure something out. We have zero certified applicants. It's not good."
Band director and music teacher Dana Gessner has been involved in the hiring process, said Campbell.
Dornsife resident Maria Malfera, a mother of children in fifth, sixth and 12th grades, came to the school board meeting to ask about the issue. Her 9-year-old daughter was taking flute lessons from Libby.
"It impacts the elementary school kids," she said. "They don't have guidance, they don't have music. Unfortunately, all those kids have are physical education as a special."
Malfera said the arts are important.
"There's always a coach for sports," she said. "The arts are just as important. It's an outlet for kids."