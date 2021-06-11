Hello fellow graduates, teachers, administration, friends, and family. My name is Abbie Morgan, and as the Valedictorian of the Line Mountain High School Class of 2021, I am so grateful to be able to be a part of and represent such a wonderful, outstanding group of students like this. I would also like to thank everyone who made it possible to have a graduation ceremony in-person, since this is much more fun than being behind a screen.
I would like to begin by saying a few thank yours. Thank you, Mrs. Pomykalski, for teaching us that the quadratic formula is negative B plus or minus the square root of B squared minus 4 AC all over 2A. It will be forever ingrained into my brain. Thank you, Mr. Knock, for saying the word milieu a hundred times this year and teaching us how to spot a serial killer. Thank you, Mrs. Heim, for always being there when we were feeling overwhelmed and stressed. Thank you to all the teachers, especially middle and elementary school teachers, who dealt with our class from the beginning (that is all I have to say about that). I would like to thank my classmates for keeping our years together interesting, to planning middle school dances where no one actually danced, to times like when Avery and Dominick fought over a beef stick in Mr. Yoder’s class. I would like to thank my parents for teaching me hard work since Day 1, inspiring me to pursue music, and never failing to push me out of a slump. and I would like to thank my siblings, Maggie, Jessie, and Henry Morgan. Not for anything particular, but because they wanted to be mentioned in my speech. I hope you’re happy.
Each and every student sitting here today is uniquely gifted. We have talented athletes scholars, ATV racers, farmers, and future military personnel. We have mechanics who can take a car apart and put it back together perfectly, artists with award-winning work. We have people who can lift your spirits when you’re at a low point in your life, and people who can make you laugh just by making a “your mom” joke. We have incredibly talented musicians, singers and actors.
I am a naturally indecisive person, so when it came to writing this speech, I struggled with what I would be talking about. I could stand here and say the generic “Today is the first day of the rest of our lives!” or make a deep analogy, like “Life was like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re gonna get.” I could talk about overcoming obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, but I think we can all agree that we’d like to forget about that for a change. I could try to give you my best advice on how to be successful in life, reach your goals and achieve your dreams, but I’m seventeen years old — I might not be much help.
If we are honest, years and years down the road, what is going to be remembered of us? It won’t matter how much money we made or the car we drive or the house we live in. Nobody will remember the award that sits collecting dust in the back of your trophy case, the games you won, the grades you got. Nobody will remember this Valedictorian medal that I wear with pride for one day of my life, and you might forget every word I say the moment I step off this podium.
Maya Angelou once said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” At the end of the day, it’s not about your personal successes, but the impact that you had on other people. Words are powerful. The universe was spoken into existence by God saying, “Let there be light.” Words can speak life and hope into utter darkness. They can encourage the broken-hearted and heal their wounds. and though a simple word of encouragement may not mean much to you, it can mean the world for someone else.
Take a moment and think about all the people you have met and have yet to meet in your life. I can tell you that each and every one of them has or is struggling with battles you may not even be able to comprehend. They may put on a smiling face, but inside is emptiness or brokenness. You have no idea how much impact a single word of encouragement can have on that person because it can change their life. One day, everything you have accumulated in this world will fizzle away, and all that will be left is your character and the impact you had on others.
Though I have attended Line Mountain my whole life, I have not always been a member of the Class of 2021. When I joined them in seventh grade. I was alone. I knew nobody and sat by myself at lunch. But one day, one of them noticed me and said, “You should come sit with us!” So I went. By itself, that short, quick sentence allowed that group of people to become my closest friends for the past six years. Words are powerful. For that small act of kindness, I am incredibly grateful. Not only that, but the class as a whole welcomed me as one of their own. Thank you, Class of 2021. You have formed me into the person that I am today and I can only hope that I helped do the same to you.
It seems sometimes that in the world, negativity and hatred is infused into our lives more than ever before. You turn on the news and can’t help feeling depressed. You can’t say your opinion without getting torn down. See, words can heal, but words can destroy. A few unkind words can lay the foundation of years of insecurity and self-hatred.
Jesus says in Luke 6:27-28, “... Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.” It is so much easier to hold a grudge than forgive. It is so much easier to let out your anger than to be kind. But once you realize how much power you truly hold with only your words, it is always worth the extra mile to just be kind.
No matter which path of life each of us chooses to take, we can only achieve true success based on how we treat every single person we come across. Put others before yourself and always choose kindness. This class is off to an amazing start and I see so much potential in every single one of you who has made it to this point. I urge you to always speak life. Thank you, Class of 2021, and once again, congratulations. I will never forget you.