SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Chase Link’s tying home run gave Hollidaysburg an early jolt Saturday, and the home-state team stayed alive in the Little League World Series.
New England went ahead with a first-inning run, and kept the Pennsylvania kids off the scoreboard for three innings. Link’s homer sparked a four-run inning, and Hollidaysburg went on a 7-5 victory that eliminated New England in front of a crowd estimated to be more than 16,000 strong.
Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game at 1 in the fourth, and Hollidaysburg soon led 4-1. After New England pulled within 4-3 in the fifth, Hollidaysburg answered with three more runs.
The victory sends Pennsylvania to a game against Metro today at 2 p.m. (ABC).
Link’s home run was a needed spark as Hollidaysburg faced its first elimination game of the tournament. The runs continued to follow his home run as Braden Hatch and Beau Rabel scored.
Brody Dull connected with a single through the infield to score a runner and give Hollidaysburg a two-run advantage. Aspen Anderson added a single to score Easton Metzger, who reached on a single that scored Rabel.
Gavin Gillpatrick retired seven consecutive batters from the first to third innings as Hollidaysburg was slow to start.
New England scored twice in the final inning, but a comebacker to the pitcher ended the game.
Midwest 6, Northwest 3
In a do-or-die situation, the Midwest scored three runs in the opening inning to fight off elimination. The early output was enough for the Davenport, Iowa, kids as they took down the Northwest.
Ted Swanson hit a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and ran home when Greyson Ballinger connected with a single. Swanson scored a second time in the fourth when he reached on a walk issued by Parker Workman. Swanson advanced on two wild pitches and a fielding error to give Midwest a 4-0 advantage.
Ballinger was hit in on a single from Jameson Andresen. Owen Everhart followed for the inning’s third run.
Everhart hit a double in the fifth to help score two more runs for the Midwest.
Northwest was put down in order to end the first inning as Mason McFate appeared to be in the zone early. He continued his pace in the second inning, getting a flyout and recording his second and third strikeouts of the day.
McFate was challenged in the third when Jace Abe hit a single for the Northwest’s first hit of the day. McFate navigated his way through the challenge with strikeout and groundout to shortstop, getting out of the inning without giving up a run.
McFate allowed a hit in the third, but Iowa didn’t allow a run until the fourth inning. Braydon Rudolph hit a single to start the bottom of the fourth. He came around on a single from Brody Santman. A walk from Parker Workman loaded the bases and forced a pitching change. Colin Townsend got the ball for Davenport and fanned the first batter he faced. Iowa turned a flyball to left field into a double-play at second base to get out of the jam with just one run surrendered.
Europe-Africa 12, Australia 7
Australia made up for a lack of runs in its opening game, scoring four in the first inning as Archer Peterson, Mason Clem, Alonzo Zaire Griffin and Tirrell Waiwai all reached base safely and scored.
It was all working for Australia until Europe-Africa made up the difference in the third with four runs of its own.
Simone Giorgi got the inning going with a single from the No. 9 spot. He then came around to scored on a wild pitch, but advanced on a dropped third strike. Emanuele Arcieri was the beneficiary of the dropped third strike and made Australia pay when he came around on a walk, wild pitch, and sacrifice fly.
A double from Francesco Carlini brought a run home. He eventually scored on a wild pitch and passed ball.
Pablo Suarez hit a double in the next inning and scored on a single. He followed that with a double in the fifth as Europe-Africa forged a 12-6 lead.
Latin America 3, Puerto Rico 1
Fighting for a chance to still play in the championship, Latin America overcame a slow start to post a win over Puerto Rico.
Five Latin American players recorded a hit each to help the team scored two in the third and later add an insurance run in the fifth.
Yosniel Rosario picked up the win with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work.