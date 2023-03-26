For 35 years, the Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy, or Linn Conservancy, has served two primary missions: to protect land in perpetuity and to educate the public about conservation issues.
Last summer, the Conservancy moved to its new location at 589 Fairground Road, Suite 2, Lewisburg. Currently the Conservancy has two full-time staff members: Chad North, Operations Manager and Rebecca Cunfer, Adventure Coordinator. The Conservancy is served by a 15-member board.
The Conservancy’s work focuses on wetlands, vernal pools, riparian zones, floodplains, forest lands, agricultural lands, meadows, grasslands and scenic views. The Conservancy is doing its part to help achieve the “thirty-by-thirty” goal — conserving 30% of the Earth’s land and waterways by 2030.
According to their website, 19 properties totaling 1,800 acres, within Union, Snyder, upper Northumberland, and Lycoming counties have been protected through voluntary land protection and conservation partnerships with landowners. The conservancy has also worked to protect farmland through referral to Agricultural Preservation programs.
The Conservancy is primarily known for owning and maintaining the Dale’s Ridge Trail on the property of the Dale-Engle-Walker House in Lewisburg. One part of that trail includes vernal ponds, which are shallow woodland bodies of water that go dry by late spring or mid-summer, and have been identified by The Nature Conservancy as a “very special place” according to one of the co-founders of the Linn Conservancy Jeannette Lasansky.
North said, “The two-mile trail is easy walking and appropriate for leashed dogs and kids. There’s an 80-foot climb and it follows the Buffalo Creek, then once you get to a ridge, it’s easy going from there. There are some really nice overlooks as well.”
Organization named for avid outdoorsman
The Conservancy is named in memory of Merrill W. Linn, a local attorney and avid outdoorsman who spent much of his life exploring the woods, streams, fields, and byways surrounding his native Lewisburg — and sharing that experience and knowledge with others.
In the publication, Merrill Linn, a Man for All Seasons, author Quica Ostrander wrote, “Merrill Linn was born in 1903 in Lewisburg, the only child of Philip and Eleanor Linn, and the descendant of one of the earliest families to settle in the Buffalo Valley. Merrill Linn, and his great-uncle, John Blair Linn, were authors of The Annals of Buffalo Valley and of sections of The History of the Susquehanna and Juniata Valleys. Merrill Linn graduated from Lewisburg High School, Harvard University, and Dickinson School of Law, after which he came back to Lewisburg and began practicing law. Too young to serve in the military in World War I and too old to serve in World War II, he volunteered for the American Red Cross and served as a field officer in France. Other than that stint abroad, he lived in Lewisburg all his life and practiced law until his retirement... he died in 1987, at the age of 83.”
Ostrander continued, “Merrill was an important, but humble, contributor to the local community. He did not look for recognition for his good deeds; however, he was instrumental in getting funds to build the current Evangelical Hospital; he was solicitor for East Buffalo Township and for two school boards; he served on the board of directors for a bank and the phone company; he was a volunteer firefighter.”
Lasansky and North both retold this well-known story: At age 70, Merrill planned a canoe trip down the Susquehanna from above Jersey Shore to his front door on Water Street in Lewisburg. Whenever his wife or friends voiced their worries about him, he told them he always carried a note in his pocket that read ‘if you find me dead, I died happy doing what I love.’
North recalled the early work of the Conservancy and said, “One of the first conservation easements that they put under the Conservancy was the Dale-Engle-Walker property in Lewisburg, which has the Dale’s Ridge Trail and then they started working on the Montandon wetlands right across the river, which is one of the last untouched wetlands in this area, and home to a number of endangered amphibians.”
A conservation easement, North explained, is a legal agreement that the Conservancy enters into with the original landowner.
“There are certain qualifications that have to be met in order to be considered a conservation easement, so we develop a legal agreement and it’s held in trust with us so that it won’t be developed,” North said.
He continued, “The Conservancy works to keep those easements in place in perpetuity.”
Land at the Shikellamy Bluffs Overlook was purchased by the Conservancy and transferred to Shikellamy State Park for long-term stewardship.
There are several projects in the works, including the recent purchase by East Buffalo Township of the Turtle Creek Dog Park. The Conservancy is working with the township to create a municipal recreation easement, which will allow it to stay as a passive natural park forever.
They are also working on purchasing property in the Spruce Run Reservoir, some of which is home to an endangered bat species, which will then be transferred back to the State Forest system for long-term stewardship
“In a way, we’ve just helped protect the water supply for over 50% of Union County into perpetuity forever,” said North.
For more information about the Conservancy and to become a member, visit LinnConservancy.org or call 570-524-2959