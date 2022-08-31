Penn State begins the 2022 season on the road for the third straight year, each one a Big Ten conference contest.
After a season-opening win at Wisconsin a year ago, the Nittany Lions hope to duplicate that opening-week success in a rare Thursday night contest at Purdue.
Both teams last played against each other in 2019, a 35-7 win for Penn State, to extend its win streak in the series to nine games.
Purdue won nine games last season for the first time under sixth-year coach Jeff Brohm and capped the season with a victory against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.
After recording an 11-11 resume over the past two seasons, Penn State will attempt to start the new season on the right trajectory with the help of a sixth-year quarterback and a talented defense.
Here are some storylines to watch during the Nittany Lions’ season opener.
Dueling quarterbacksPenn State’s Sean Clifford and Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell are two of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big Ten. This season will be Clifford’s fourth at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ offense, while O’Connell has risen from walk-on in 2017 to second-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches) in 2021. Clifford (3,107, 21 TDs) and O’Connell (3,712, 28 TDs) combined for 6,819 yards passing and 49 touchdowns last season.
O’Connell played sparingly against the Nittany Lions in 2019, as he went 1-for-1 passing for four yards in a Penn State win that season. Clifford, meanwhile, passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns while completing 20 of his 29 passing attempts.
Snapping the streakTo find the last time Penn State produced a 100-yard rusher, you’d have to go back to late in the 2020 season when then-freshman Keyvone Lee gained 134 yards rushing against Michigan. Nittany Lion running backs haven’t replicated that feat in 16 games since.
Lee returns this season as the presumptive starter, and Penn State’s running backs room received a talent infusion in January when adding freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. All three should see playing time in the season opener.
In 13 games last year, Purdue’s rushing defense yielded an average of 157.8 yards per game to opposing running backs. Its 18 rushing touchdowns allowed were the fourth-most in the Big Ten.
Receiving threatsWhile O’Connell deserves all credit for his production in 2021, he also had the good fortune of throwing to one of college football’s most dynamic threats in former Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell.
Bell ranked second in the Big Ten in yards receiving with 1,826, and his 8.5 receptions per game lead the conference. Bell is now with the Cleveland Browns, and Purdue’s offense hopes to soon find a viable replacement.
Broc Thompson enters 2022 as the position group’s returning leader following academic ineligibility by Milton Wright (732 yards, seven TDs). Thompson posted 457 yards receiving and four touchdowns last year. TJ Sheffield played in 12 games last season and ended the year with 325 yards receiving and five touchdowns on 36 receptions.
In the offseason, Purdue added a pair of transfers in Tyrone Tracy and Charlie Jones, both former Iowa Hawkeyes.
Starting safety battle
Competition for the safety spot created by Jaquan Brisker’s departure to the NFL remains open well after the start of preseason camp.
The three-man race includes Keaton Ellis, Zakee Wheatley and Jaylen Reed. Ellis is the most experienced of the trio as he enters his fourth season with the program. He spent his first two seasons as a cornerback.
Wheatley last week earned accolades as the “Takeaway King” of fall camp, and he also earned the distinction in the spring. Reed, meanwhile, played in eight games as a freshman last year.
“The room has depth, and it’s pushing each other really hard. I’m excited to see how it plays out,” Clifford said the group he goes up against daily.
Mustipher, Isaac’s return
A portion of optimism regarding Penn State’s defensive line potential this season can be attributed to the return of defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and defensive end Adisa Isaac.
Mustipher’s season ended prematurely in Iowa last October after he suffered a lower-leg injury. He was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection at season’s end.
Isaac missed the entirety of the 2021 season after sustaining a preseason Achille’s injury which stunted his development in what many projected to be a season in which he earned a starting position.
Both players are slated to return to the field against Purdue, the first step in what they hope will be productive seasons on Penn State’s defense.