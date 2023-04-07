Lisa A. Hassenplug, 72, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 19, 1950, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Peggy A. Ale, of White Springs. On Feb. 28, 1971, she married Gerald F. Hassenplug, who preceded her in death May 22, 2019.
Lisa was a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
She was employed as a cook in the Mifflinburg Area School District for many years.
Lisa loved stamping, crocheting, knitting, going on walks, and spending time with her close friends, family, and especially grandchildren.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, L. Eric and Jenni Hassenplug of Middleburg; son-in-law, Scott Hummel; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jareth, Lane and Domenica, Tanner, Halie, Kylie, and Bree; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ron Hough; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Wayne and Sandy Richard, Roger Richard, and Jerry Richard; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Cindy Hassenplug.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Suzanne Hummel.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Hummel’s United Methodist Church, 427 Sassafras Road, Middleburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. with Pastor Carvel May officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
