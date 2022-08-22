Lisa A. Martin, 59, of Richfield, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1962, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Clarion Merle and Anna C. (Reich) Bickhart.
Lisa was employed at Apex Homes and for many years at the Freeburg Hotel where she was a cook and bartender. She enjoyed camping and fishing and found her grandchildren to be her greatest joy.
Surviving are her fiance, Scott Jordan; four sons, Jamie L. Bickhart and his companion Megan, Ronald E. Bickhart and his fiance Christina, Cory Berry and Christopher Bickhart and his fiance Jess; two granddaughters, Kyra and Ellie Bickhart; and two sisters, Pamela Bickhart of Lancaster and Wendy Carr of Beavertown.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Reich.
At Lisa’a request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.