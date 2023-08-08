Lisa A. Masden Metzger, 46, of Pine Street, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her home.
Lisa was born Feb. 11, 1977, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Patricia A (McCarren) Masden of Sunbury and the late Ernest L. Masden. On May 13, 2023, she married Barry L. Metzger.
She attended Shikellamy High School. She was a member of the Church of Christ In Christian Union, Lewisburg.
Lisa enjoyed yard and rummage sales, Harley Davidson rides with her husband, cruising around in her PT Cruiser, tending her flower garden, but especially time spent with her family.
She is additionally survived by a son, A.J. Masden of Sunbury; her brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Annette Masden of Sunbury, their children, Chris Tallon of Sunbury, Corey and Jolenda Masden of Beavertown, Cody Masden and Cheyenne Masden of Sunbury; her twin sister, Amy Masden and significant other, Tim Reigle of Sunbury, and their son, Brandon Reigle; sister, Kelly Masden and significant other, Eddie Alequin of Sunbury, and their children; sister, Debra Masden and companion, Neil Aderhold of Beaver Springs and their children, Jasmine and Destiny; sister, Sandra Masden and companion, Edgar Perez of Sunbury and their children, Dominic, Leanna and Tatianna; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Mike Long, and their children, Christine Ogden of North Carolina; her children, Stephanie and Andy Rothermel of Sunbury, their children, Brylie and Brayson, Michael Long Jr. and daughter, Addison of Mechanicsburg.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Gladys Metzger; niece and nephew, Abby and Brayden Anstey; and uncle, Leroy Masden.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Church of Christ In Christian Union, 199 Newman Road, Lewisburg, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Harry Harter officiating.
Interment will be in White Deer Church (Twin Churches) Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, to honor Lisa’s memory, please provide a child in need with a gift at Christmas time.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.