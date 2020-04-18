Lisa J. Sweitzer, 59, of Shamokin, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Oct. 15, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mary (Rearick) Keiser.
She attended Milton schools and First Presbyterian Church in Milton. Lisa had worked as a CNA with Mountain View Manor in Shamokin. She loved to have fun, being outdoors camping, fishing, watching horror movies and especially taking care of her family and being around people.
Lisa is survived by her companion, Larry Keefer of Shamokin; two sons, Chad M. Keefer and Dustin J. Keefer, both of Shamokin; five grandchildren; a brother, Dave Keiser of Milton; and two sisters, Linda Sue Baker of Milton and Virginia Showers of New Columbia.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack “Sonny” Keiser, James Keiser and Tom Chappell; four sisters, Gloria Cromley, Peg Chappell, Donna Engleman and Holly Cromley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following Lisa’s wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.