Lisa L. Jeffries, 56, of RR Herndon, Jordan Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at her residence.
Born April 21, 1966, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Barbara (Bixler) Lesher. She was the loving wife of John Jeffries. Lisa worked as a certified nursing assistant in several nursing homes. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hunter Station.
In addition to her loving husband, John, she will be lovingly remembered by her son, John Jeffries Jr.; daughter, Wynetta Jeffries and companion Tyler Zalek; sister, Barbara Jeffries and husband Terry; brother, Richard Lesher Jr.; grandchildren, Braxton, Zelda, Cheyenne, Logan and Blake; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, (Hunter Station), State Route 225, Shamokin, where the funeral service will begin at 11 with the Rev. Michael Jarrett officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Hunter Station.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Lisa’s memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, (Hunter Station), 5933 State Route 225, Shamokin, PA 17872.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.